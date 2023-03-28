OVO Energy brings ‘green’ living to 1,000 Cornish homes

OVO Energy Solutions has announced that it will provide green home improvements to an additional 1,000 homes in Cornwall.

The company received £20.7 million in funding from the government’s Department for Energy Security and Net Zero to improve the energy efficiency of private housing in Cornwall.

The initiative aims to help homes with low energy efficiency ratings in Cornwall by making them greener, warmer, and cheaper to run.

The project includes the retrofitting of insulation and solar panels to improve the energy performance of homes, with the aim of bringing the Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of the homes up to band C or D.

Homeowners or private tenants who live in rural areas and have a household income of less than £31,000 are eligible to apply.

The funding comes as part of the government’s efforts to tackle fuel poverty and to ensure the UK meets its target of net zero emissions by 2050.

Mat Moakes, Chief Commercial Officer of OVO Energy, noted that the project’s focus on improving energy efficiency was critical in helping households reduce their energy bills during the cost of living crisis.

Councillor Olly Monk, Cornwall’s Cabinet Member for Housing and Planning, praised the initiative, highlighting the significant benefits it would bring to Cornwall’s residents.