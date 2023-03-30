‘Energy sector struggles with digital and data skills gap’

UK energy firms are facing challenges in hiring data scientists with the appropriate skills and experience.

According to a recent survey released by Energy Systems Catapult, at least 40% of businesses in the energy sector struggled to hire data scientists with the necessary skills to meet the challenges of a data-led future.

The report, titled “Data Science Skills in the Energy Sector: Survey Results”, revealed that 68% of data science teams within the industry were created in the last five years, with 39% of teams having four members or fewer.

While demand for data scientists is high, the survey found that domain knowledge and coding skills were common weaknesses hindering efforts to produce an operational implementation of algorithms.

Dr Stephen Haben, Digital and Data Consultant at Energy Systems Catapult, said that recruitment and training will come under further stress as organisations try to build their data capabilities to meet net zero goals.