Ofgem: New phone line for prepay energy complaints

Citizens Advice and Ofgem have established a phone line for energy customers with prepayment meters to share their experiences

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Thursday 30 March 2023
Ofgem and Citizens Advice have set up a dedicated phone line, 0800 464 3374, to encourage energy customers who have moved to prepayment meters (PPMs) to share their experiences as part of a national evidence call.

The organisations are seeking feedback from customers who have either had PPMs installed to recover unpaid bills or have chosen to use pay-as-you-go to manage their budgets.

The aim is to provide valuable insight into the experiences of the four million prepayment customers in Britain.

Jonathan Brearley, Chief Executive Officer of Ofgem, acknowledges the challenges faced by households struggling with unprecedented energy bill hikes, which can lead to energy debt and force vulnerable customers onto PPMs.

Mr Brearley said: “We need customers to give us frank and candid feedback about their experience of being moved to prepayment meters – good or bad.”

Dame Clare Moriarty, Chief Executive of Citizens Advice, urges people to use the phone line to expose wrongdoing and help the regulator develop new protections.

