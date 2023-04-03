Finance & Markets, Top Stories

West Burton A coal power station shuts downs after 57 years of operation

The power station generated a total of 491,792GWh of electricity over its 57 years of operation, equivalent to powering 164 million homes for a year

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Monday 3 April 2023
West Burton A power station near Retford in Nottinghamshire - Image: EDF

The West Burton A coal-fired power station in Nottinghamshire, which has been generating coal-fired electricity for 57 years, has ceased operations.

Its four 500 MW units generated a total of 491,792GWh, enough to power 164 million homes for a year, or all of London’s households for 44 years.

The last generation was produced on 7th March, with Units 1 and 2 providing the final power to the grid.

EDF, which owns the station, plans to assist the UK Atomic Energy Authority with site cleanup and the establishment of a prototype fusion energy plant called UK Industrial Fusion Solutions Ltd.

In a statement, EDF said: “The station and its workforce have fulfilled the request to have 400MW available through winter ‘22/23 as an emergency standby option.

“We are delighted that the government has recently established UK Industrial Fusion Solutions Ltd (UKIFS) to deliver a prototype fusion energy plant at the West Burton A site and alongside safe demolition and clean-up of the coal station, EDF will continue to help UKAEA enable progress at site.”

Network with hundreds of businesses and public sector organisations taking bigger steps to net zero. Book your FREE ticket to the Big Zero Show 2023 now. 

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast