Electricity grid workers put down their picket signs after accepting offer

Around 1,300 electricity grid workers in London and the South East and East of England have cancelled their planned pay strikes

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Tuesday 4 April 2023
Image: BradleyStearn / Shutterstock.com

Nearly 1,300 electricity grid workers in London, South East, and East of England have cancelled proposed strikes after accepting an 18% pay increase over two years.

The workers, employed by UK Power Networks (UKPN), responsible for maintaining and repairing the domestic electricity grid in the three regions, voted to accept the deal.

The offer includes an 18% pay increase over two years, including an 8% rise for last year and a one-off payment of £750, according to Unite.

In a statement, UKPN said: “We are delighted that members of Unite have accepted our pay offer and called off proposed industrial action.

“We want to place on record our thanks to all those who represent our workforce for the constructive manner in which these negotiations have been held. Accepting this deal, which we have always believed is a fair and generous one, is the best outcome for our employees and our business.”

