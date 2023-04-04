Massive Morocco-UK cable reportedly gains financial boost from Middle East

Xlinks, a UK-based startup that plans to build what is described as the world’s longest undersea cable to address the future energy requirements of the UK is allegedly close to concluding a funding round that includes investments from the Middle East and Octopus Energy.

According to Sky News, Taqa, an energy company listed in Abu Dhabi, is in advanced talks to purchase a significant stake in the £18 billion project.

Xlinks hopes to construct a 3,800-kilometre cable between Morocco and the UK and generate electricity using onshore wind, solar and battery in Morocco, which would then be transmitted exclusively to the UK energy grid, powering over 7 million British homes.

Last week, ELN reported that in the policy paper titled “Powering Up Britain – Energy Security Plan” the government released, it announced its interest in the Xlinks Morocco-UK Power Project.

ELN has reached out to Xlinks – the company declined to comment on market rumour or speculation.