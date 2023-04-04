Efficiency & Environment, Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Massive Morocco-UK cable reportedly gains financial boost from Middle East

An Abu Dhabi energy firm is reportedly in advanced discussions to buy a stake in Xlinks, a 3,800km undersea cable from Morocco to the UK to power over seven million British homes

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Tuesday 4 April 2023
Image: Shutterstock

Xlinks, a UK-based startup that plans to build what is described as the world’s longest undersea cable to address the future energy requirements of the UK is allegedly close to concluding a funding round that includes investments from the Middle East and Octopus Energy.

According to Sky News, Taqa, an energy company listed in Abu Dhabi, is in advanced talks to purchase a significant stake in the £18 billion project.

Xlinks hopes to construct a 3,800-kilometre cable between Morocco and the UK and generate electricity using onshore wind, solar and battery in Morocco, which would then be transmitted exclusively to the UK energy grid, powering over 7 million British homes.

Last week, ELN reported that in the policy paper titled “Powering Up Britain – Energy Security Plan” the government released, it announced its interest in the Xlinks Morocco-UK Power Project.

ELN has reached out to Xlinks – the company declined to comment on market rumour or speculation.

Network with hundreds of businesses and public sector organisations taking bigger steps to net zero. Book your FREE ticket to the Big Zero Show 2023 now. 

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast