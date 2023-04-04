Efficiency & Environment

Aussie-UK pact on supercharged minerals to power clean-tech revolution

Australia and the UK will collaborate on the acquisition and preservation of vital minerals – rare earth minerals, are highly sought-after for their use in wind turbines and EV batteries

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Tuesday 4 April 2023
Image: Shutterstock

Australia and the UK have pledged to strengthen their cooperation on critical minerals by signing a new Statement of Intent.

The goal of the partnership is to build resilient, sustainable, and transparent supply chains for critical minerals to help both countries lower emissions and achieve net zero commitments.

Australia has vast reserves of critical minerals, including rare earth elements and is the world’s largest producer of lithium which is crucial to battery and electric vehicle technology.

The two countries will work to increase investment links for critical minerals projects, support sovereign downstream processing and manufacturing capabilities, seek new critical minerals value chains, enhance collaboration on research and development, promote high environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards and encourage the exchange of skills and expertise.

The Minister for Resources and Northern Australia, Madeleine King, signed the statement with the UK’s Minister for the Indo Pacific, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, during Trevelyan’s visit to Australia.

