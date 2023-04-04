UK’s first carbon capture cement works moves forward

The UK Government has confirmed that the Hanson Padeswood Cement Works carbon capture and storage project in North Wales will be one of eight projects taken forward to form the basis of the country’s new carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) clusters.

The £400 million investment by Hanson UK aims to construct a carbon capture facility at the Padeswood cement works, making it the first carbon capture-enabled cement works in the UK.

The project is predicted to capture 800,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually, equivalent to taking 320,000 cars off the road.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “By investing in new ways to power Britain from Britain, we will not only strengthen our long-term energy security, but also deliver on our promise to grow the economy with well-paid jobs and opportunities for businesses to export their expertise around the world.”