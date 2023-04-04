World’s largest offshore wind ‘living lab’ to be developed in the Humber

A consortium led by the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult is set to create the ‘world’s largest’ offshore wind ‘living lab’.

The £2.8 million project will be delivered through the development of a 5G Testbed off the coast of Grimsby, which includes Grimsby Port and the Lynn and Inner Dowsing wind farm.

Fifteen 5G radio transmitters will be placed across five sites including wind turbines and a radio mast and two 5G solar-powered buoys will provide an extended 5G network beyond the range of the wind farm.

The project is designed to accelerate the development of digital technologies for offshore wind generation and support robotics and autonomous solutions for inspections, maintenance and repair, reducing the costs of Operations and Maintenance (O&M).

The Testbed will offer access to high-speed communications for testing and demonstration of equipment in real-world conditions, promoting a digital revolution in offshore wind O&M in the region and attracting users from the global offshore wind sector.