Efficiency & Environment

World’s largest offshore wind ‘living lab’ to be developed in the Humber

The project aims to reduce the O&M cost in offshore wind farms

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Tuesday 4 April 2023
Image: Shutterstock

A consortium led by the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult is set to create the ‘world’s largest’ offshore wind ‘living lab’.

The £2.8 million project will be delivered through the development of a 5G Testbed off the coast of Grimsby, which includes Grimsby Port and the Lynn and Inner Dowsing wind farm.

Fifteen 5G radio transmitters will be placed across five sites including wind turbines and a radio mast and two 5G solar-powered buoys will provide an extended 5G network beyond the range of the wind farm.

The project is designed to accelerate the development of digital technologies for offshore wind generation and support robotics and autonomous solutions for inspections, maintenance and repair, reducing the costs of Operations and Maintenance (O&M).

The Testbed will offer access to high-speed communications for testing and demonstration of equipment in real-world conditions, promoting a digital revolution in offshore wind O&M in the region and attracting users from the global offshore wind sector.

Network with hundreds of businesses and public sector organisations taking bigger steps to net zero. Book your FREE ticket to the Big Zero Show 2023 now. 

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast