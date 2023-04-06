Digging deeper: UK unveils digital map of underground cables

A new digital map has been launched by the Geospatial Commission which is part of the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology ( DSIT ).

This map has the potential to revolutionise the management of underground pipes and cables in the UK, officials have said.

Viscount Camrose, the Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for DSIT, recently launched the National Underground Asset Register (NUAR) in Newcastle, where he met with asset owners and industry representatives to discuss the opportunities and challenges that the NUAR brings.

NUAR’s first phase includes data from public and private sector organisations in North East England, Wales and London, including energy and water providers like Northumbrian Water, Wales and West Utilities, Southern Electric Power Distribution, National Grid, as well as telecommunications companies, transport organisations and local authorities.

Dr Steve Unger, Independent Commissioner of the Geospatial Commission, said that NUAR’s release is a significant milestone that will benefit everyone. It will improve efficiency and minimise disruption experienced by other road users during street-works planning and delivery.