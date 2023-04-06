Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

UK grid: March sees record-breaking 83% zero-carbon electricity

In March, almost half of the UK’s electricity was generated by renewables, with wind power delivering a new record and coal accounting for just 0.5% of generation

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Thursday 6 April 2023
Image: Shutterstock

Renewables provide almost half of the UK’s electricity in March, hitting a record-breaking peak of 83% in one day.

New data from National Grid ESO shows that gas retained its position as the primary source of fuel for electricity in March, producing 33.7% of power, with wind power following closely behind as the second-largest contributor, generating 29% of the UK’s electricity during the same period.

On 13th March, the system achieved a new record with wind power generating 67.4% of electricity.

Coal only accounted for 0.5% of generation in March, a significant reduction compared to 2018 when it made up 13.6% of the UK’s power.

The country also celebrated a new milestone of 213 consecutive hours without coal in March, up from 73 consecutive hours in February.

Network with hundreds of businesses and public sector organisations taking bigger steps to net zero. Book your FREE ticket to the Big Zero Show 2023 now. 

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast