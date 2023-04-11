Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

Scotland’s first floating solar panel array to make waves

The installation is planned for later this year after receiving a £6.4 million grant from the Scottish National Investment Bank

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Tuesday 11 April 2023
Image: Shutterstock

Scotland‘s first floating solar panel array is set to generate renewable energy and reduce carbon emissions, with Nova Innovation testing the panels before installation later this year.

The company, which previously installed the world’s first offshore tidal turbine array, has received £6.4 million from the Scottish National Investment Bank to boost the production of renewable energy generators and has established project sites in Canada, France and Indonesia.

The First Minister, Humza Yousaf, toured Nova Innovation’s manufacturing facility in Leith and praised the company’s work in supporting innovative technology that will help Scotland achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2045.

The First Minister said: “The investment by the Scottish National Investment Bank in Nova Innovation helped expand its manufacturing base here in Leith and aligned strongly with the Scottish Government’s priority of supporting innovative technology that will help us achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2045.

“Scotland is already one of the most advanced hubs in Europe for the testing and demonstration of marine energy technology and I look forward to seeing where the panels will be launched in the near future.”

