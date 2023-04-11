World needs to quit coal four times faster to tackle climate change

The pace of coal power station retirements needs to be four and a half times faster to help the world meet the goals of the Paris climate agreement.

According to the Global Energy Monitor’s survey of the coal plant pipeline, the number of coal power stations has been falling both in developed and developing countries, excluding China in 2022.

The report finds that coal power capacity retirements reached 26GW last year and another 25GW of global coal power capacity received an announced close-by-date of 2030.

The amount of planned coal-fired capacity in developing countries, excluding China, fell by 23GW.

To put the world on track to phase out coal power by 2040, as required by the Paris Agreement, all existing coal plants must be retired by 2030 in the world’s richest countries and by 2040 everywhere, and new coal plants must stop being built.

Although the newly proposed coal power capacity has declined significantly, the world is not retiring existing coal plants fast enough, the authors of the report have found.

Globally, the operating coal fleet grew by 19.5GW in 2022 – the US led coal retirements with 13.5GW retired in 2022, while the EU retired 2.2GW of coal capacity due to the gas crisis and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The international community has committed $45.2 billion (£36.3bn) for the coal-to-clean transition, with the biggest financial packages going to South Africa, Indonesia and Vietnam.