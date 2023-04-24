Efficiency & Environment

Race for the Chair of Energy Security and Net Zero Committee heats up

Nominations for the new Chair of the Select Committee on Energy Security and Net Zero close today

Monday 24 April 2023
The House of Commons has established a new Select Committee to scrutinise the government’s spending, policies and administration of the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero.

The Chair of the Committee has been allocated to the Scottish National Party and nominations for the role are expected to close later today.

To be valid, nominations must contain a signed statement from the candidate and the original physical signatures of five members elected to the House as members of the SNP.

If only one candidate is nominated, the result will be announced that day; if multiple candidates are nominated, a ballot will be held.

