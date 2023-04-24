Finance & Markets

UK offshore workers to hold 48-hour strike

Unite the union has announced 48-hour strike action in the offshore sector over pay and conditions demands, set to impact 1350 workers across five companies including bp, Shell and TotalEnergies

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Monday 24 April 2023
Image: Shutterstock

Unite the union has announced a 48-hour major stoppage in the offshore sector, with 1350 workers across five companies, including bp, Shell and TotalEnergies set to take strike action demanding improved job, pay, and conditions.

The industrial unrest, described as a “tsunami,” is predicted to bring platforms and offshore installations to a standstill between 24th and 26th April.

The workforce comprises electrical, mechanical, and production technicians, deck crew, scaffolders, crane operators, pipefitters, platers, and riggers, among others.

A Shell spokesperson told ELN: “We support constructive dialogue between the unions and contracting companies to reach a mutually agreed resolution.”

ELN has reached out to bp and TotalEnergies for comment.

Network with hundreds of businesses and public sector organisations taking bigger steps to net zero. Book your FREE ticket to the Big Zero Show 2023 now. 

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast