UK offshore workers to hold 48-hour strike

Unite the union has announced a 48-hour major stoppage in the offshore sector, with 1350 workers across five companies, including bp, Shell and TotalEnergies set to take strike action demanding improved job, pay, and conditions.

The industrial unrest, described as a “tsunami,” is predicted to bring platforms and offshore installations to a standstill between 24th and 26th April.

The workforce comprises electrical, mechanical, and production technicians, deck crew, scaffolders, crane operators, pipefitters, platers, and riggers, among others.

A Shell spokesperson told ELN: “We support constructive dialogue between the unions and contracting companies to reach a mutually agreed resolution.”

ELN has reached out to bp and TotalEnergies for comment.