Nuclear uncertainty in Wales: MPs call for concrete action

MPs on the Welsh Affairs Committee have urged the UK Government to follow through on its ambition for nuclear energy and push ahead with the Wylfa nuclear power station.

The committee’s report highlights the lack of concrete commitment on the future of nuclear energy, despite positive policy signals.

The report suggests a new nuclear power station at Wylfa could create 10,000 jobs during construction and 900 permanent jobs once operational, supporting levelling-up in the rural area.

However, the Hitachi-led Wylfa Newydd project was suspended in 2019 due to finance model limitations and failure to reach a financial agreement with the UK Government, MPs have said.

The committee suggests a regulated asset base model could reduce costs compared to the Contracts for Difference scheme.

The issue of land ownership at Wylfa is also seen as a barrier, with Hitachi owning the site, and MPs call for the government to encourage Hitachi to sell it or join other developers to enable progress.

The report also calls for further development of skills and supply chains and consideration of small modular reactors at Trawsfynydd.

Welsh Affairs Committee Chair, Stephen Crabb MP, said: “Over the last couple of decades Wylfa has been in a state of limbo. Local people have been enthusiastic about the potential investment to the area only to have been left disappointed when Hitachi pulled out of the Wylfa Newydd project.

“We cannot allow the same to happen again. Despite the positive policy changes and stronger rhetoric from ministers about nuclear, a new power station at Wylfa is still far from certain.”

A UK Government spokesperson told ELN: “Nuclear is a key part of our energy security and our plan to deliver lower energy bills.

“The recently launched Great British Nuclear, alongside wider Government support, will be delivering these ambitions including how we look to secure access to new nuclear sites with Wylfa being a contender given the strong support it has from the local community.”