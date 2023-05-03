UK seeks views on biomethane plants for review of Green Gas Support Scheme

The government has opened a call for evidence on the biomethane industry and market outlook for the annual review of Green Gas Support Scheme tariffs.

The consultation seeks input from stakeholders including investors, trade associations and the supply chain, and aims to gather evidence on the effectiveness of the scheme and its current tariff levels.

The review may increase, decrease or hold tariffs, ensuring they deliver benefits while maintaining value for money.

Responses will inform the 2023 annual tariff review, which will be published by 1st September.

The consultation closes at 11:45 pm on 31st May 2023.