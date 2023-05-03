Efficiency & Environment, Finance & Markets

UK seeks views on biomethane plants for review of Green Gas Support Scheme

The government has launched a call for evidence for the annual review of Green Gas Support Scheme tariffs, seeking input from the biomethane industry

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Wednesday 3 May 2023
Image: E.ON

The government has opened a call for evidence on the biomethane industry and market outlook for the annual review of Green Gas Support Scheme tariffs.

The consultation seeks input from stakeholders including investors, trade associations and the supply chain, and aims to gather evidence on the effectiveness of the scheme and its current tariff levels.

The review may increase, decrease or hold tariffs, ensuring they deliver benefits while maintaining value for money.

Responses will inform the 2023 annual tariff review, which will be published by 1st September.

The consultation closes at 11:45 pm on 31st May 2023.

Network with hundreds of businesses and public sector organisations taking bigger steps to net zero. Book your FREE ticket to the Big Zero Show 2023 now. 

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast