East coast subsea electricity superhighway gets go-ahead

SSEN Transmission has achieved a major milestone in its proposed subsea electricity superhighway project, receiving approval for the marine licence.

The project, known as the ‘Eastern Green Link 2,’ will establish a 2GW subsea transmission cable connecting Peterhead in Scotland to Drax in Yorkshire, England.

The cable will address transmission system constraints, enabling the transportation of low-carbon electricity and supporting the UK’s future energy security.

High-voltage direct current technology will be utilised for efficient and reliable power transmission.

The marine licence covers the 150-kilometre cable stretch within Scottish waters, with careful consideration given to environmental impact.

The next steps include working with the supply chain, securing equipment capacity and progressing the project assessment with Ofgem.