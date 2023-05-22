Efficiency & Environment

East coast subsea electricity superhighway gets go-ahead

A 2GW subsea transmission cable is set to link Peterhead, Scotland, to Drax in Yorkshire

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Monday 22 May 2023
Image: Shutterstock

SSEN Transmission has achieved a major milestone in its proposed subsea electricity superhighway project, receiving approval for the marine licence.

The project, known as the ‘Eastern Green Link 2,’ will establish a 2GW subsea transmission cable connecting Peterhead in Scotland to Drax in Yorkshire, England.

The cable will address transmission system constraints, enabling the transportation of low-carbon electricity and supporting the UK’s future energy security.

High-voltage direct current technology will be utilised for efficient and reliable power transmission.

The marine licence covers the 150-kilometre cable stretch within Scottish waters, with careful consideration given to environmental impact.

The next steps include working with the supply chain, securing equipment capacity and progressing the project assessment with Ofgem.

Network with hundreds of businesses and public sector organisations taking bigger steps to net zero. Book your FREE ticket to the Big Zero Show 2023 now. 

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast