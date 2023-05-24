Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Ofgem launches probe into two energy companies amidst regulatory concerns

The energy regulator has initiated an investigation into Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks and OVO Energy’s four supply entities

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Thursday 25 May 2023
Image: Shutterstock

Ofgem has launched an investigation to determine whether Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) has been adhering to the regulations concerning fair treatment of customers, maintenance of a Priority Services Register and adequate resource allocation to fulfil their obligations.

SSEN operates as the electricity distribution network provider for Northern Scotland and Central Southern England.

Additionally, Ofgem is investigating four OVO licensed supply entities that are part of the parent company, OVO Energy Limited.

The focus of the investigation lies on evaluating their compliance with various Standard Licence Conditions (SLCs) within the Gas and Electricity Supply Licences.

These SLCs specifically pertain to the fair treatment of domestic customers, obligations towards customers registered under the Priority Services Register and “the safety and practicality of customers’ prepayment meters in all circumstances”.

However, it is important to note that the initiation of this investigation does not imply that any findings have been made regarding non-compliance either by OVO or SSEN.

Ofgem is currently in the process of examining the matter and will provide updates as the investigations progress.

ELN has contacted Ofgem for comment – Ofgem has declined to provide additional comments as the investigations are currently underway.

ELN has reached out to OVO Energy and SSEN for comment.

Network with hundreds of businesses and public sector organisations taking bigger steps to net zero. Book your FREE ticket to the Big Zero Show 2023 now. 

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast