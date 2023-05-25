UK households resort to risky methods to cut energy usage, ministers warned

A new report has highlighted the increasing desperation among households living in fuel poverty during the winter of 2022/23.

To avoid using energy, these households resorted to more unconventional and hazardous heating and lighting methods compared to previous winters.

The survey, conducted by London Economics and published by the Committee on Fuel Poverty, an advisory body sponsored by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, highlights a significant increase in self-disconnection during the same period.

A significant 57% of adults who had to reduce their fuel usage due to financial constraints experienced adverse effects on their health and overall well-being, according to the research.

According to the study, additional and accelerated support for energy bill affordability and energy efficiency is required to achieve the government’s fuel poverty targets in 2025 and 2030.