UK seeks input on measures to address carbon leakage

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, along with the Treasury, has opened a consultation to gather input and proposals for policy measures aimed at mitigating carbon leakage risk.

The consultation explores various potential measures, including a carbon border adjustment mechanism, mandatory product standards, policies to promote low emission industrial products, and potential emissions reporting requirements.

These measures aim to address the movement of production and emissions from one country to another, which can undermine global decarbonisation efforts.

ELN understands that the government plans to engage with stakeholders during the policy development process and share more details before finalising any new policies related to carbon leakage measures.