EDF seals deal for two massive floating wind projects in Ireland

A joint venture has targeted 2GW of floating wind capacity by 2030

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Thursday 1 June 2023
Image: Shutterstock

EDF Renewables Ireland and Simply Blue Group have announced a partnership to develop two major floating offshore wind projects in Ireland.

The projects, named Western Star and Emerald, aim to contribute to the Irish Government’s target of generating 2GW of floating wind power by 2030.

The Western Star project will be situated at least 35 kilometres off the coast of Clare, while the Emerald project will be located off the south coast of Cork.

Together, they have a combined capacity of up to 2.65GW, which is enough to power approximately two million homes in Ireland.

The partnership between EDF Renewables Ireland and Simply Blue Group is subject to a merger clearance, which is expected to be obtained in the coming months.

