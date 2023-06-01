Efficiency & Environment

Good Energy unveils power matching initiative

Surfing lake ‘The Wave’ in Bristol has been twinned with a Welsh hydro project

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Thursday 1 June 2023
Image: Cabin_Drone / Good Energy

Renewable energy provider Good Energy has introduced an initiative called “Power Partners” to foster closer relationships between its business customers and specific renewable energy generators.

Through this programme, customers are paired with one of Good Energy’s over 1,700 independent generators across the UK, including solar farms, wind turbines and hydroelectric schemes.

The programme has brought together The Wave, a surfing lake near Bristol and Cwm Cadian Hydro, a hydroelectric project located in Wales.

Despite the absence of a direct physical connection between the two sites, Good Energy ensures that the electricity consumed by The Wave is aligned with the power output of the Welsh hydro project.

The primary objective of this initiative is to augment awareness and understanding of the source of electricity among Good Energy’s business customers.

