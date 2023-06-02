UK energy industry responds to ESO’s plan to accelerate grid connections

The UK’s electricity system operator (ESO) has unveiled new measures designed to accelerate grid connections by up to ten years.

But what is the industry’s opinion on this announcement?

Stephen McKellar, Senior Policy Manager at Scottish Renewables, welcomed the announcement, emphasising the importance of expediting the connection process for renewable energy projects.

He stated that the speed at which projects can connect to the electricity network is a significant barrier to achieving net zero emissions.

McKellar further highlighted the need for a fair and proportionate approach to managing the increasing number of projects in the connection queue.

RenewableUK’s Director of Future Electricity Systems, Barnaby Wharton, praised the reforms announced by National Grid ESO, stating that they represent a significant advancement in accelerating the connection of renewable energy projects to the grid.

Wharton said: “Grid connection delays are holding back £15 billion of investment in offshore wind alone over the course of this decade, at the very time when we need to boost our energy security as quickly as possible and provide cheap power for consumers to tackle the cost of living crisis.

“The next key step forward would be for Ministers to sign off the amendment to the Energy Bill currently going through Parliament to give the regulator Ofgem a new remit which specifically puts achieving the government’s net zero goal at the heart of every decision it takes.

“This would unlock vital investment in our electricity network much faster.”

Roisin Quinn, Director of Customer Connections at National Grid, advocated for granting projects more flexibility in choosing the infrastructure for their connections.

Quinn commented: “These are positive new steps which bolster recent measures introduced by the ESO, transmission owners and DNOs to help customers and speed up connections. It shows how joined up we are working across the sector in delivering much-needed reform to meet Britain’s bold climate goals.”