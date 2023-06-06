Concerns mount over delays and rising costs at Hinkley Point C

The Hinkley Point C nuclear plant, the only one currently under construction in Britain, is facing increasing worries about further delays and cost overruns.

During Keir Starmer‘s recent visit, the opposition leader accused the government of hindering progress on the project.

Initially expected to be operational in 2023, the Hinkley Point C reactor is now projected to start producing power in June 2027, highlighting significant setbacks.

Keir Starmer expressed frustration, stating that the government is “holding the country back”, emphasising that the project should have been completed by now.

Dr Doug Parr, the Policy Director at Greenpeace UK, raised concerns about the project’s escalating costs and construction delays.

He questioned the government’s decision to rely on the French state and use public money for building reactors, criticising the “over-priced” technology.

Dr Parr warned of a potential repeat of these issues at the Sizewell nuclear project, where taxpayers could once again bear the financial burden.

EDF and Hinkley Point C spokespersons declined to comment.

ELN has reached out to the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero for comment.