Efficiency & Environment

UAE and Egypt to build ‘Africa’s largest’ wind farm

Masdar, Infinity Power and Hassan Allam Utilities have secured a land agreement for 10GW mega wind project

Big Zero Show 2023

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Wednesday 7 June 2023
Image: Masdar

Masdar, Infinity Power, and Hassan Allam Utilities have signed an agreement to construct a 10GW onshore wind farm in Egypt, set to become the largest in Africa.

The project, valued at over $10 billion (£8bn), aims to reduce Egypt’s carbon emissions by 9% and save $5 billion (£4bn) annually in natural gas costs.

The wind farm is projected to generate a staggering 47,7GWh of clean energy annually.

Furthermore, the wind farm is predicted to play a pivotal role in helping Egypt achieve its strategic objective of sourcing 42% of its energy from renewable sources by 2030.

This collaboration underscores the UAE’s commitment to supporting Egypt’s renewable energy goals and marks a significant step towards a cleaner and more sustainable future for Africa.

Network with hundreds of businesses and public sector organisations taking bigger steps to net zero. Book your FREE ticket to the Big Zero Show 2023 now. 

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast