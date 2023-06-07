UAE and Egypt to build ‘Africa’s largest’ wind farm

Masdar, Infinity Power, and Hassan Allam Utilities have signed an agreement to construct a 10GW onshore wind farm in Egypt, set to become the largest in Africa.

The project, valued at over $10 billion (£8bn), aims to reduce Egypt’s carbon emissions by 9% and save $5 billion (£4bn) annually in natural gas costs.

The wind farm is projected to generate a staggering 47,7GWh of clean energy annually.

Furthermore, the wind farm is predicted to play a pivotal role in helping Egypt achieve its strategic objective of sourcing 42% of its energy from renewable sources by 2030.

This collaboration underscores the UAE’s commitment to supporting Egypt’s renewable energy goals and marks a significant step towards a cleaner and more sustainable future for Africa.