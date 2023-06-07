Labour: Oil and gas will be part of the mix for decades to come

Sir Keir Starmer, the leader of the Labour Party, has emphasised the significance of the oil and gas industries in the UK energy landscape for many years to come.

Reflecting on the lessons learned from the demise of the coal mining sector, Starmer underscored his commitment to preventing a similar scenario where an industry abruptly ceases without adequate planning for the future.

The repercussions of this approach continue to be felt and Starmer asserted that such a recurrence must be avoided.

Sir Keir Starmer said: “Oil and gas are going to be part of the mix for decades to come, into the 2050s. I don’t think that part of our argument is heard loud enough or clear enough.”

The Labour leader said: “What I will never let happen is a repeat of what happened in coal mining where an industry came to an end and nobody had planned for the future.

“We’re still living with the consequences, we cannot allow that to happen.”