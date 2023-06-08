US solar industry achieves record-breaking first quarter

The US solar industry has achieved its best first quarter in history, installing an estimated 6.1GW of capacity.

That’s according to the US Solar Market Insight report released today by the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and Wood Mackenzie which attributes this growth to supply chain challenges easing and the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) beginning to flex its muscle.

Wood Mackenzie forecasts the US solar market to triple in size over the next five years, reaching a total installed solar capacity of 378GW by 2028.

According to the report, domestic module capacity is projected to soar from under 9GW presently to over 60GW by 2026.

At least 16GW of module manufacturing facilities are under construction as of the end of the first quarter.

Michelle Davis, Head of Global Solar at Wood Mackenzie and lead author of the report, said: “The US solar industry is slowly starting to see supply chain relief.

“At the same time, qualifying for the domestic content adder will be a very complex process for solar project developers. Even once crystalline silicon cell manufacturing is established, many other components will need to be produced domestically before projects can qualify.”