London’s ‘cool roofs’: A greener solution for rising temperatures

A new report commissioned by the Mayor of London proposes a city-wide programme to retrofit buildings with “cool roofs” in order to combat rising temperatures.

The report, produced by consultancy Arup, highlights the risks posed by climate change and suggests that simple adaptations could help protect Londoners and buildings.

By 2050, average temperatures in the capital are predicted to rise significantly – implementing “cool roofs” would have positive effects on health and well-being, reduce carbon dioxide emissions, and deliver economic benefits, according to the study.

The urban “heat island” effect worsens the situation, with cities heating up faster than the global average.

The Deputy Mayor for Environment and Energy, Shirley Rodrigues, said: “With climate scientists predicting temperature highs up to 2.6 degrees above average in London by 2050, there is simply no time to waste when it comes to the climate emergency.”

Arup Director, Becci Taylor, said: “There is a compelling case to urgently retrofit existing buildings at scale to reduce inequalities and the risks caused by climate change and rising temperature in our city.”