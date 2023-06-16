IEA calls for more finance to help developing countries adopt clean energy

Developed nations must confront the issue of financial aid to other countries in their adoption of clean energy.

That’s the suggestion from Dr Fatih Birol who has stressed that developed nations should acknowledge their historical role in climate change and extend tangible support to aid others.

Birol cautioned against imposing strict directives on developing nations without offering adequate support, underscoring the need for fairness and effectiveness in addressing climate change.

In addition to urging financial support, the IEA advocates for expediting the adoption of renewable energy and improving energy efficiency.

Birol has highlighted the significance of tripling global renewable energy capacity and doubling energy efficiency by 2030 as pivotal measures to combat climate change.