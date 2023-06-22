Fuel poverty project slashes household energy costs by over £900 a year

New research reveals that the Warm Homes Fund (WHF) project saved households over £10 million, equivalent to £922 per household.

The project, aimed at fuel poor households, provided energy efficiency measures and resulted in significant savings on energy bills.

The initiative, funded by National Grid, showed that average annual running costs decreased from £2,011 to £1,089.

Furthermore, improvements led to better physical and mental health for many participants.

According to the report, the WHF project also had a positive economic impact, with total energy bill savings of £10.8 million and additional spending of £14.4 million in the wider economy.

Helen Stockton, Research Manager at National Energy Action, said: “The energy and cost of living crises continue to affect low income households and those in the least efficient homes.

“This research underlines the vital role of investment in energy efficiency and advice support to households struggling to keep warm, safe and well at home.”