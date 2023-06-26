Global coal production and consumption reach record high

Global coal production reached an all-time high in 2022, according to the latest findings of the Energy Institute’s Statistical Review of World Energy 2023.

The report highlights an increase of over 7% compared to 2021, resulting in 175 exajoules (EJ) of coal production.

The surge in coal production was primarily driven by China, India and Indonesia, which collectively accounted for more than 95% of the global increase.

These countries experienced a growth in demand, offsetting declines seen in other regions.

Coal consumption also witnessed an upswing, rising by 0.6% compared to 2021 and reaching the highest level since 2014, according to the report.

The report indicates that China and India were the main contributors to this growth, with their combined demand increase of 1.7 EJ.

The review also shows a 14% rise in renewable power generation (excluding hydro) in 2022, reaching 40.9 EJ.

This growth rate slightly decreased compared to the previous year’s 16% increase.

Solar and wind capacity experienced growth, with a record-breaking addition of 266GW – solar energy accounted for 72% of this capacity expansion.

China played a significant role in the expansion of solar and wind energy, contributing around 37% and 41% of global capacity additions respectively.

Furthermore, hydroelectricity generation increased by 1.1% in 2022, while nuclear output witnessed a decline of 4.4%.

In terms of global electricity generation, there was a 2.3% increase in 2022, which was lower than the growth rate observed in the previous year.

Wind and solar power achieved a record high, comprising 12% of the total power generation. Solar energy saw a growth rate of 25%, while wind power recorded a 13.5% increase in output.

The combined generation from wind and solar surpassed that of nuclear energy once again.