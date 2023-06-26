Water firm attributes new hosepipe ban to rise in home working

South East Water has attributed the upcoming hosepipe ban to the increased number of people working from home.

As the pandemic prompted a shift to remote work, the water company claims that this change has significantly raised drinking water demand and strained their infrastructure.

David Hinton, Chief Executive of South East Water, stated that the rise in remote working has led to a notable 20% surge in drinking water consumption within commuter towns.

In a letter to customers, Hinton wrote: “Over the past three years the way in which drinking water is being used across the south east has changed considerably.

“The rise of working from home has increased drinking water demand in commuter towns by around 20% over a very short period, testing our existing infrastructure.”

South East Water’s Head of Service Management Steve Andrews said: “We announced the Temporary Use Ban (TUB) on Friday 16 June. Following a period of consultation, we will be able to take action against customers who contravene the hosepipe restrictions from Monday, 26th June.

“The restrictions have been introduced to ensure that we can deliver drinking water to all our customers consistently. We want to thank our customers for being mindful of their water use and remind them to continue to use water wisely over the coming weekend.

“In the last three years, we have seen a change in how people use water. In traditional commuter towns in Kent and Sussex, we have experienced an increase in demand by around 20%.”

Andrews explained that this surge in demand has placed strain on the existing infrastructure, which was not originally accounted for in the 2019 business plan agreed upon with regulator Ofwat.