Wales needs double the grid capacity by 2035 to hit green energy targets

Wales faces a pressing need to double its grid capacity by 2035 in order to meet its ambitious target of sourcing 100% of its electricity from renewable energy.

Figures released by RenewableUK Cymru shine a light on the rapid expansion required in grid infrastructure.

Currently, Wales boasts 1.98GW of fully commissioned installed wind energy generation capacity.

However, the majority of this capacity, about 63%, comes from onshore projects, including the largest windfarm in Wales, Pen y Cymoedd, developed by Vattenfall Wind Power.

RenewableUK’s Energy Pulse team has further disclosed that Wales has an additional 3.95GW of wind energy projects in the planning pipeline, comprising onshore, fixed offshore, and floating offshore wind.

The realisation of these projects would necessitate twice the grid capacity that is currently available.

In addition, there are plans for an extra 4GW of floating offshore wind in the Celtic Sea region, spanning Wales and Southwest England.

Jessica Hooper, Director of RenewableUK Cymru, said: “We are committed to enabling an energy system underpinned by a diverse mix of renewables which creates value for the people of Wales.

“A grid fit for future generations is key to enabling our success and will be a pivotal player in Wales’ green energy transition. Without investment, we stand to miss out on the many positive benefits wind energy brings – from lower electricity bills, energy security, jobs, decarbonising our homes and industry, right through to community benefits and habitat restoration.”