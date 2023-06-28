Finance & Markets

EDF ditches quarterly billing, shifts to monthly payments for households

The energy supplier has said the move is expected to enhance customer budgeting

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Wednesday 28 June 2023
Image: Alex Yeung / Shutterstock.com

One of the major energy suppliers in the UK, EDF has confirmed a change to its billing system, discontinuing the option of quarterly payments for households. 

The company has decided to transition its customer to monthly energy bills. 

An EDF spokesperson told ELN: “Customers are being notified of this change and reassured that their prices aren’t changing due to this. Monthly billing allows customers to budget easier, and reduces the chance of any bill shocks.

Customers are free to contact us to change their payment type, for example, our Budget Direct Debit allows customers to spread their annual energy costs evenly across the whole year.”

