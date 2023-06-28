Fuel producer bags £4m to capture CO2 from waste-to-fuel process

Compact Syngas Solutions (CSS) has secured nearly £4 million in funding from the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero.

The funding aims to support CSS’s testing of a carbon capture method within its clean fuel production process.

CSS utilises waste materials, which would have otherwise ended up in landfills, to produce hydrogen gas.

This green fuel has the potential to revolutionise emission-free transportation, the company said.

The funding will enable CSS to construct a complete-scale rig that demonstrates the effectiveness of using water, instead of potentially harmful amines derived from ammonia, for the separation and storage of carbon dioxide.

The company plans to deploy 50 units across the UK to convert waste into fuel, while simultaneously capturing an estimated 29,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year.