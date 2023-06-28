Efficiency & Environment

Fuel producer bags £4m to capture CO2 from waste-to-fuel process

Compact Syngas Solutions converts landfill-bound waste into hydrogen gas, a promising “green” fuel for transportation

Big Zero Report 2023

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Wednesday 28 June 2023
Image: Compact Syngas Solutions

Compact Syngas Solutions (CSS) has secured nearly £4 million in funding from the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero.

The funding aims to support CSS’s testing of a carbon capture method within its clean fuel production process.

CSS utilises waste materials, which would have otherwise ended up in landfills, to produce hydrogen gas.

This green fuel has the potential to revolutionise emission-free transportation, the company said.

The funding will enable CSS to construct a complete-scale rig that demonstrates the effectiveness of using water, instead of potentially harmful amines derived from ammonia, for the separation and storage of carbon dioxide.

The company plans to deploy 50 units across the UK to convert waste into fuel, while simultaneously capturing an estimated 29,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year.

Big Zero Report is out now, after 1500 visit the show! Download the Big Zero Report now for more net zero commentary after the success of the event.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast