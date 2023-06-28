Ofgem extends exemption for Centrica’s Rough storage facility

Ofgem has changed the rules for Centrica Storage Limited’s Rough storage facility.

On 3rd August 2022, Centrica received an exemption from negotiated third-party access for the Rough gas storage facility. The exemption allows them to control who has access to the storage.

However, the regulator, with the agreement of the facility owner, has chosen to modify this exemption – the facility will now have an extended exemption until April 2030.

The change was made because Centrica Storage Limited has plans to expand and develop the facility, which will help ensure a secure gas supply for the UK and support efforts to reduce emissions.

The extended exemption is expected to give Centrica the time they need to make investment decisions and keep the facility running.

Without the exemption, Centrica Storage Limited would struggle to afford the costs of operating the facility, Ofgem has said.