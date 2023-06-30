Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

UK renewables reach record 47.8% share in electricity generation

Government data shows that this surge comes in contrast to a 10% decrease in generation from fossil fuels

Big Zero Report 2023

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Friday 30 June 2023
Image: Shutterstock

Renewable energy sources experienced a remarkable upswing in the first quarter of the year, capturing a record 47.8% share of total electricity generation.

This surge comes in contrast to a 10% decrease in the generation from fossil fuels.

A government report suggests despite facing challenges such as less favourable weather conditions and outages at bioenergy sites, renewable generation managed to retain its momentum.

While nuclear generation witnessed a dip, falling to 9.8TWh – the lowest quarterly value in the published data series, the overall decrease in total generation contributed to low carbon sources generating 60.3% of the total in the first quarter, marking a slight increase from the previous year.

Big Zero Report is out now, after 1500 visit the show! Download the Big Zero Report now for more net zero commentary after the success of the event.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast