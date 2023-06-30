UK renewables reach record 47.8% share in electricity generation

Renewable energy sources experienced a remarkable upswing in the first quarter of the year, capturing a record 47.8% share of total electricity generation.

This surge comes in contrast to a 10% decrease in the generation from fossil fuels.

A government report suggests despite facing challenges such as less favourable weather conditions and outages at bioenergy sites, renewable generation managed to retain its momentum.

While nuclear generation witnessed a dip, falling to 9.8TWh – the lowest quarterly value in the published data series, the overall decrease in total generation contributed to low carbon sources generating 60.3% of the total in the first quarter, marking a slight increase from the previous year.