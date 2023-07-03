Efficiency & Environment, Infrastructure, Top Stories

UK plans overhaul of planning system for electricity infrastructure expansion

The government reportedly intends to revamp its planning system, enabling the construction of new electricity pylons and overhead cables without going through the local planning process

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Monday 3 July 2023
Image: Shutterstock

The government is reportedly planning to overhaul the country’s planning system to facilitate the installation of new electricity pylons and overhead cables.

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) states that this infrastructure expansion is necessary to achieve the country’s goal of reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2035.

The government aims to increase renewable energy capacity and make the process of connecting projects to the grid more efficient.

Plans for the overhaul are expected to be introduced later this year.

Confirming a report in the Sunday Telegraph, a DESNZ spokesperson said: “We want to go further as part of our plans to power up Britain with cleaner, cheaper and more secure homegrown energy.

“That is why we’re working to cut the time it takes to connect projects, building upon work already underway by network operators and Ofgem.”

