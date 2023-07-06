Government faces pressure to deliver on climate funding pledges amid doubts

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is facing increasing pressure to prove that the government will keep its promises on dealing with climate change.

This comes after a memo was revealed, showing that officials have doubts about reaching a funding target of £11.6 billion.

The memo, which was first reported by The Guardian and later seen by Bloomberg, states that the UK is falling behind its internal target trajectory.

Meeting the climate finance pledge will be a big challenge, according to the memo written by foreign, energy and environment officials.

It will require the government to reduce its commitments to other humanitarian aid efforts.

A government spokesperson said: “Claims that the International Climate Finance pledge is being dropped are false. As the Prime Minister set out at COP27, the government remains committed to spending £11.6 billion on international climate finance and we are delivering on that pledge.

“We spent over £1.4 billion on international climate finance over the course of the 2021/22 financial year, supporting developing countries to reduce poverty and respond to the causes and impacts of climate change. We will publish the latest annual figures in due course.”