Greater Manchester leads UK in heat pump demand

Demand for heat pumps in Greater Manchester has skyrocketed, with enquiries reaching five times the national average, according to a report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Thursday 6 July 2023
Image: Shutterstock

Enquiries for heat pumps in Greater Manchester have soared, reaching five times the national average.

This surge in demand comes as the city aims to become a zero carbon city by 2038.

Manchester has received nearly double the number of heat pump enquiries compared to areas such as Exeter, Plymouth and Bournemouth.

According to British Gas, the top eight heat pump hot spots in Greater Manchester include Manchester, Bolton, Stockport, Bury, Warrington, Wigan, Oldham and Rochdale.

Manchester alone accounts for nearly 57% of total heat pump installations across the region.

In line with the region’s 2038 commitment, Greater Manchester Combined Authority has planned to install 116,000 heat pumps annually in homes.

