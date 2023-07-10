Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Thames Water secures £750m cash injection

The water supplier has warned, however, it needs an additional £2.5 billion in equity funding in the coming years to support its turnaround and future growth plans

Big Zero Report 2023

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Monday 10 July 2023
Image: Thames Water

Thames Water has announced that its shareholders have agreed to provide an additional £750 million in funding.

This cash injection is seen as a significant milestone for the company as it aims to improve its operational performance and financial resilience.

However, Thames Water has also warned that a much larger amount of funding, around £2.5 billion, will be needed by 2030 to support its turnaround efforts and future growth plans.

The water supplier currently faces a significant debt burden of £14 billion, making additional funding essential for its long-term sustainability.

Ian Marchant, Chairman of Thames Water, said: “The additional investment announced today is the largest equity support package ever seen in the UK water sector and underscores our shareholders’ commitment to delivering Thames’ turnaround and life’s essential service for the benefit of our customers, communities and the environment.”

Big Zero Report is out now, after 1500 visit the show! Download the Big Zero Report now for more net zero commentary after the success of the event.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast