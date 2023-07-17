Councils urge ban on disposable vapes

The Local Government Association (LGA) representing councils in England and Wales is advocating for a ban on single-use vapes, due to environmental and health concerns.

The LGA urges the government to prohibit the sale and manufacture of these disposable vapes by 2024.

The LGA emphasises the need for a swift implementation of the ban, given the European Union’s proposal for a ban in 2026 and France’s plan to roll out a ban in December 2023.

Concerns arise that if disposable vapes are phased out in other markets, they may flood into the UK.

Disposable vapes pose significant challenges in waste management and litter collection, the LGA has warned.

Their single-unit design makes it almost impossible to separate the batteries from the plastic, rendering them difficult to recycle without specialised treatment.

The lithium batteries within these devices can become flammable if crushed or damaged, leading to potential fires, causing damage to equipment and requiring costly specialised waste treatment.

Moreover, the LGA notes that the prevalence of disposable vapes as litter on the streets has become a pressing issue, with an estimated 1.3 million discarded each week.