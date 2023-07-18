Record-breaking weekend: Renewables power 67% of UK electricity

Last weekend saw a milestone reached in UK renewable energy generation.
According to the latest data, renewables accounted for an impressive 67% of the country’s electricity supply.
According to National Grid ESO, on Saturday, wind power emerged as the dominant force in the energy mix, contributing 54.9% of the electricity generated in Britain.
This was closely followed by nuclear energy at 16.8%, with gas at 12.6% and solar at 7.2%.
Other renewable sources also played a notable role, with biomass contributing 4.4%, imports accounting for 3.2%, hydropower at 0.9%, and coal remaining at 0.0%.
Sunday continued the trend of renewable energy dominance, with wind power accounting for 50.6% of British electricity generation.
Gas followed at 17.3%, and nuclear energy maintained a strong presence at 16.6%. Solar energy contributed 7.2%, while imports accounted for 4.0%.
Biomass and hydropower also made valuable contributions, reaching 3.5% and 0.8%, respectively.
As expected, coal remained at 0.0% throughout the weekend.
Another strong result for #renewables 🌬️🍃💪
This weekend, 67% of our power came from renewables and a whopping 84% came from low carbon sources.
— Energy UK (@EnergyUKcomms) July 17, 2023