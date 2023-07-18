Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

Record-breaking weekend: Renewables power 67% of UK electricity

An estimated 67% of the UK’s electricity was generated from renewable energy sources, with wind power taking the lead at 54.9% on Saturday and 50.6% on Sunday

Big Zero Report 2023

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Tuesday 18 July 2023
Image: Shutterstock

Last weekend saw a milestone reached in UK renewable energy generation.

According to the latest data, renewables accounted for an impressive 67% of the country’s electricity supply.

According to National Grid ESO, on Saturday, wind power emerged as the dominant force in the energy mix, contributing 54.9% of the electricity generated in Britain.

This was closely followed by nuclear energy at 16.8%, with gas at 12.6% and solar at 7.2%.

Other renewable sources also played a notable role, with biomass contributing 4.4%, imports accounting for 3.2%, hydropower at 0.9%, and coal remaining at 0.0%.

Sunday continued the trend of renewable energy dominance, with wind power accounting for 50.6% of British electricity generation.

Gas followed at 17.3%, and nuclear energy maintained a strong presence at 16.6%. Solar energy contributed 7.2%, while imports accounted for 4.0%.

Biomass and hydropower also made valuable contributions, reaching 3.5% and 0.8%, respectively.

As expected, coal remained at 0.0% throughout the weekend.

Big Zero Report is out now, after 1500 visit the show! Download the Big Zero Report now for more net zero commentary after the success of the event.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast