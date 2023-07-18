Record-breaking weekend: Renewables power 67% of UK electricity

Last weekend saw a milestone reached in UK renewable energy generation.

According to the latest data, renewables accounted for an impressive 67% of the country’s electricity supply.

According to National Grid ESO, on Saturday, wind power emerged as the dominant force in the energy mix, contributing 54.9% of the electricity generated in Britain.

This was closely followed by nuclear energy at 16.8%, with gas at 12.6% and solar at 7.2%.

Other renewable sources also played a notable role, with biomass contributing 4.4%, imports accounting for 3.2%, hydropower at 0.9%, and coal remaining at 0.0%.

Sunday continued the trend of renewable energy dominance, with wind power accounting for 50.6% of British electricity generation.

Gas followed at 17.3%, and nuclear energy maintained a strong presence at 16.6%. Solar energy contributed 7.2%, while imports accounted for 4.0%.

Biomass and hydropower also made valuable contributions, reaching 3.5% and 0.8%, respectively.

As expected, coal remained at 0.0% throughout the weekend.