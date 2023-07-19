Energy industry urges clarity in government’s hydrogen policies

In response to the recent government reviews regarding the role of hydrogen in residential heating, the energy industry has voiced its concerns and called for clarity in policy decisions.

The government’s stance, indicating that hydrogen will not fully replace natural gas for household heating due to potential disruptions, has prompted industry leaders to emphasise the importance of clear and firm policy commitments.

Energy Secretary Grant Shapps‘ statements regarding the challenges of transitioning to low carbon hydrogen for the gas grid have generated significant discussions within the energy sector.

While acknowledging the potential of hydrogen, Shapps pointed out limitations in retrofitting existing gas infrastructure for hydrogen use.

Clare Jackson, Chief Executive Officer of Hydrogen UK, expressed disappointment over the government’s stance and stressed the importance of exploring multiple solutions to decarbonise domestic heat.

Ms Jackson told Energy Live News (ELN): “Decarbonising domestic heat is one of the biggest challenges facing the UK as we look to meet our net zero commitments. There will not be a single one size fits all solution to decarbonising household heating.

“Utilising hydrogen alongside electrification will reduce pressure on the electricity transmission network and enable us to manage the large intra-seasonal demand variation associated with domestic heat.

“Peak demand for heat is around five times greater than that of electricity. Consistently meeting that demand with electricity alone, considering the intermittency of wind and solar, is likely to come with significant system costs, especially when considering the additional power demand from the electrification of heat, transport, and some industrial uses.

“Whilst we are disappointed with the outcome of the Whitby Hydrogen Village project, we must keep all options on the table as we continue research and trials of low carbon heat options.”

James Earl, Director of Gas at Energy Networks Association, representing the UK’s energy network operators, echoed the industry’s call for clear policy commitments.

Mr Earl told ELN: “The government needs to ensure it is being clear – with customers and investors – about its hydrogen policies. Comments and speculation without firm policy commitments leads to greater uncertainty.

“The sector is currently waiting for political decisions on how the hydrogen rollout will work and the timeframe for it to occur, and when this roadmap is set, network operators are ready to deliver at pace.”