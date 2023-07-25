Finance & Markets, Infrastructure

Drax granted approval for £500m pumped storage hydro plant

The Scottish Government has given the green light to Drax Group’s plans to construct an underground pumped storage hydro plant at its Cruachan facility

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Tuesday 25 July 2023
Image: Drax Group

The Scottish Government has formally approved Drax Group‘s plans to build a £500 million underground pumped storage hydro plant at its existing Cruachan facility in Argyll.

By using reversible turbines to pump water from a lower reservoir to an upper one during periods of excess power generation, the facility will effectively act as a “water battery,” storing renewable electricity and releasing it when demand necessitates.

Drax Group Chief Executive Officer, Will Gardiner, said: “This is a major milestone in Drax’s plans to build Britain’s first new pumped storage hydro plant in a generation.

“With the right support from the UK Government, Drax will invest c.£500 million to more than double Cruachan’s generating capacity and support almost 1,000 jobs across the supply chain during construction.”

First Minister of Scotland, Humza Yousaf, said: “Hydropower has real potential to play a greater role in our transition to net zero and to help ensure a resilient and secure electricity supply across the UK.

“The expansion of Cruachan will help to strengthen our energy security by providing much-needed resilience in the system, supporting hundreds of jobs and providing a real boost to the Scottish economy.”

Image: Drax Group

Big Zero Report is out now, after 1500 visit the show! Download the Big Zero Report now for more net zero commentary after the success of the event.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast