Global meltdown: July set to break heat records

July is on track to be the hottest month ever recorded, with unprecedented heatwaves and wildfires impacting regions worldwide, according to the UN

Friday 28 July 2023
July 2023 is set to be the hottest month on record.

According to the latest data from the EU-funded Copernicus Climate Change Service, the first three weeks of July have already broken records, with temperatures soaring to unprecedented levels in North America, Asia and Europe.

The extreme heat has been linked to widespread heatwaves in multiple regions, causing devastating wildfires in countries, including Canada and Greece.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres warned that there is no need to wait until the end of the month to confirm the record-breaking status of July 2023.

Guterres pointed out that this situation aligns with scientists’ predictions and numerous warnings.

The data shows that on the 6th of July, the global mean surface air temperature exceeded the previous record set in August 2016, making it the hottest day ever recorded – the 5th of July and 7th of July closely followed as the second and third hottest days.

