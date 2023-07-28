Finance & Markets, Top Stories

UK household electricity and gas demand plunge

A combination of rising energy prices with higher average temperatures has led to a historic low in domestic consumption, according to a government report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Friday 28 July 2023
Image: Shutterstock

In 2022, UK homes reduced their energy consumption due to rising energy prices and high temperatures.

That’s one of the key findings of the new Digest of UK Energy Statistics report, which suggests the drop in household energy use was most noticeable in the final quarter, with gas consumption falling by 14% and electricity by 11%.

The government data shows that industrial and commercial energy usage also decreased, with industrial consumption down by 2.7% and consumption by other users down by 0.7%.

Last year, the total electricity demand saw a decline to 320.7TWh, marking a 3.8% drop from the previous year.

This decrease represents a larger year-on-year fall compared to recent years, according to the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero.

