Finance & Markets, Top Stories

bp boss rejects renewables investment “for the sake of it”

The Chief Executive Officer of bp has emphasised the need for profitability in green energy projects, stating that investments in both fossil fuels and renewables are necessary for global energy security

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Wednesday 2 August 2023
Bernard Looney at the International Energy Week (Image: Energy Institute)

The boss of bp has stressed the significance of profitability in renewable energy ventures.

Bernard Looney has emphasised that bp will only pursue green energy schemes that meet strict financial criteria, citing concerns over rising costs impacting certain offshore wind farms.

Mr Looney reaffirmed bp’s commitment to both fossil fuels and renewables, stating that both are essential for bolstering global energy security.

However, the Chief Executive of bp made it clear that green initiatives must demonstrate the potential for solid financial returns to ensure long-term viability.

Despite reporting a decline in profits for the second quarter of this year, bp remains committed to its “transition” businesses, allocating an additional $8 billion (£6.2bn) to both its renewable and oil and gas divisions by the end of the decade.

Mr Looney said: “What I can tell you categorically is that our returns threshold is sacrosanct – we will not develop projects that don’t meet our returns threshold.

“We don’t want to generate electrons just for electrons’ sake.”

Big Zero Report is out now, after 1500 visit the show! Download the Big Zero Report now for more net zero commentary after the success of the event.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast