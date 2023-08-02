On track: Lights on for London Trams

London Trams has extended the contract with UK Power Networks Services to ensure a smooth and reliable tram service for passengers.

The two-year extension will focus on maintaining and upgrading essential electrical infrastructure, supporting the tram’s ambitious expansion plans.

Upgrading essential energy infrastructure, such as electrical transformers, battery chargers, protection systems, and emergency lighting, will enable trams to carry more passengers and increase the frequency of services at major interchanges like East Croydon and Wimbledon.

Philip Heathcote, Head of Markets at UK Power Networks Services, said: “We are delighted to be able to continue this very successful partnership with London Trams.

“The service we have provided has allowed us to continuously ensure the reliability of the tram service for passengers.”

Darren Singh, infrastructure manager at London Trams said: “When outages occur, the fault finding, knowledge and response by the team always provides assurance that these are dealt with promptly and in a safe manner.”